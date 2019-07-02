Scrumptious Food & Great Ambience Along With Amazing Brews And Views!

The newly renovated Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden boasts of its modern-victorian decor with ample seating and a view of the busy Bandra roads only enhancing the experience. Not to forget, their chilled fresh brews along with the regular list of beers and other alcoholic beverages also are good. On to the food now. We had a plethora of options to select from, and a wide range of selections catering to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. We first had the table staple-french fries which were crunchy and not too oily. Then we had the Uncle Martin’s buff chilly which had the right amount of chilli and semi-dry gravy. The meat was cooked well too and not too chewy. The beer battered calamari with peri - peri dust was super delicious. The cajun baby potatoes, the chicken tikka flatbread, barbecue chicken sliders were super delicious! For the main, we ordered the buff steak with barley risotto which was so beautifully pink in the middle it was awesome to eat it even after our dessert which was the light as air tiramisu and a slice of decadent chocolate cake! All in all our experience was really good and would go back again for sure!!