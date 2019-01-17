Spend A Day At Matheran, A Hill Station That Has Plenty Of Nature To Offer

Matheran, the smallest hill station in India is nestled in the Raigad district on the Western Ghats in Maharashtra. It is only approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes by road and makes for a perfect quick getaway from the chaos and crazy routines of city life. And when it's a quick getaway, you must make optimum use of time. Don't worry, we've got your back! We've charted out an entire day in the beautiful hill station of Matheran. Thank us later!

P.S.- We'd recommend you start as early as 7AM from Mumbai to be able to spend good time at all the touristy spots we have in store for you.