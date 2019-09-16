Brekkie At An Iconic Joint & Cycling By The Sea: How To Spend Your Morning Under INR 150 In SoBo

From wherever you are residing, take a local to Grant Road and exit from the East side. You'll spot this iconic Parsi eatery with passersby stopping and staring at the pale yellow building with green windows, and a big black board with B Merwan & Co written in Bold. Order yourself a cup of tea and some veg pattice to go with it. Try their Mava Cake too, you'll fall in love.

Train Ticket: INR 10/20 (depending on where you are travelling from)

Breakfast: INR 30/40 (Everything here is priced under INR 50)