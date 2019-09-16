Brekkie At An Iconic Joint & Cycling By The Sea: How To Spend Your Morning Under INR 150 In SoBo
Stop 1: Breakfast At B Merwan, Grant Road
From wherever you are residing, take a local to Grant Road and exit from the East side. You'll spot this iconic Parsi eatery with passersby stopping and staring at the pale yellow building with green windows, and a big black board with B Merwan & Co written in Bold. Order yourself a cup of tea and some veg pattice to go with it. Try their Mava Cake too, you'll fall in love.
Train Ticket: INR 10/20 (depending on where you are travelling from)
Breakfast: INR 30/40 (Everything here is priced under INR 50)
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Stop 2: Anil Cycle Store, Charni Road
You could walk it up to this cycle store from Grant Road and watch the world wake up, but if you aren't really fond of walking, then take a cab from B Merwan to Anil. Run by two brothers, its a cycle garage cum store that lends both normal and gear cycles, and there's no deposit required. Of course its a second-hand cycle, but Anil makes sure the tyres are pumped and everything works. You can take the Cafe Ideal route and head to Marine Drive to cover the whole stretch.
Cycle On Rent: INR 50 for an hour
Stop 3: NCPA, Marine Drive
By mentioning NCPA, we don't intent to send you inside it (It doesn't open that early in the morning either!) But the end point of Marine Drive, opposite NCPA, is where you can take a halt and sit. There are joggers, runners, and senior citizens with their Laughter Clubs. But the best part about Marine Drive in the morning is sitting next to the cutest dogs by the sea. Each have a name-band on their neck, and are treated by the Welfare of Stray Dogs NGO quite often. Our favorite doggo is this furry indie called Porthu. Go and find yours too!
Chilling With Doggos: Free of cost (Keep some Parle-G biscuits handy if you're reading this right now and planning to go there)
Stop 4: Charni Road Foot Over Bridge
Once you're done soaking in the beauty of this city in the morning and playing with the best doggos ever, head back to the cycle store, return the cycle, and make your way to Anna and his tiny stall near Charni Road Station's Foot Over Bridge. From 7 AM to 10 AM, his fresh medu vadas and idlis lathered in pure ghee, and garnished with coconut chutney and mozhagapodi (a red chutney paste) sell like hot cakes. This thela is flocked by office-goers, college students, and locals too.
Idli Wada Plate: INR 25
Reach Out To Anna: 9930795236
P.S: It's hygienic, guys.
Pro-Tip
This experience is subjective and depends on whether you're game for a local experience. But we know that you're a lover of all things local! Happy touring, guys!
