Freakshakes are a more luxurious version of milkshakes. The Strawberry Freakshake is something one should not miss! It's a glass full of strawberry shake, chunks of strawberries and whipped cream on the top. The freshness & sweetness of the strawberries are perfect to quench your berry cravings. P. S- you need at least 2 people to finish it!
This Little Outlet Serves Some Of The Most Delicious Freakshakes Ever!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
