This Little Outlet Serves Some Of The Most Delicious Freakshakes Ever!

Cafes

Cakes N Chemistry

Mulund West, Mumbai
What Makes It Awesome?

Freakshakes are a more luxurious version of milkshakes. The Strawberry Freakshake is something one should not miss! It's a glass full of strawberry shake, chunks of strawberries and whipped cream on the top. The freshness & sweetness of the strawberries are perfect to quench your berry cravings. P. S- you need at least 2 people to finish it!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

