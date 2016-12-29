Sitting in office all day, we often get munchies and the craving to snack on munchies. However, if you’re looking to eating healthy, . If you are looking to make lifestyle changes, find our guide to where you can get sugar-free granola from. Sugar-free in this context means, the granola skips refined or processed sugar, and instead uses alternatives like honey.
Snack Smarter With These Five Sugar-Free Granola Brands We Love
Ten-Second Takeaway
Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar
We love Sequel for its 100% gluten free concept. Started off by Vanika Choudhary, a firm believer of everything organic and natural, offers sugar free granola jars and bars at her cafe.
Their granola is sweetened with a bit of raw Kashmiri honey with ingredients like jumbo oats, nuts, super seeds, goji berries, cranberries, figs, raisins.
Price: Organic granola jar for INR 1,150 {450 grams}, organic granola bars INR 950 {250 grams}
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
SinAMin
Sin A Min has been started off by Geeta Nichani. They make all sorts of breakfast muesli, health mixes, which are calorie-counted and low on fat but high in fiber and protein. They customise all of their products, and can make their snacks gluten, or nut free.
They also do lean granola and granola bars. The granola mix is jaggery and dates based. They don’t use any maida or refined sugar in it. Instead, ingredients like cinnamon, chocolate, honey and ginger are used to substitute the taste of sugar. They deliver pan-India, and delivery charges are applicable depending on the location.
#LBBTip: Geeta will customise as per your request, however, do give a heads up for three-four days.
Price: Pack of 10 granola bars INR 420 {42 per piece}
Contact: 9920042024, or on Facebook here.
Xocolat
Xocolat by Yashita Suchde produces whole wheat , gluten free and sugarless cupcakes, cake pops, cake balls, and more made up of using jaggery, honey and other suitable ingredients. They also stock peanut butter cookies, shortbreads, chocolate cups and whole wheat cupcakes.
Her granola bars come in two flavours, almond raisin and peanut butter with choco-chunk. Instead of sugar, honey is used to sweeten the taste. It can also be customised as per your taste, and requirement, however, make sure to call Yashita at least three days in advance. It’s pick up only from her address.
Where: 9, Maheshwar Niketan. 5B Peddar Road. Opp Syndicate Bank
Price: INR 60 per piece {Minimum order is of 10}
Contact: +919820224887, and on Facebook here.
Vibe Liquiteria
Karishma Malhotra, who works out of Juhu makes sugar free granola, and supplies to Vibe. If you’d like buy some granola, and get it delivered, you can get in touch with her.
Contact: 9821554146
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Artisanal Gouris
One of our favourite snackables in town, Artisanal Gouri offers all kinds of health mixes, brownies, cookies and more which are organic, natural and can be customised. Often health snacks can be bland but not at Gouris as not only are they nutritional but also super tasty.
They offer granola with minimum order of 500 grams. It can be customised as and how you like. They’ll skip sugar and use whatever flavours ans mixes you’d like. Just give them a call, and place your request.
Price: INR 2,000 per kg
Contact: +91 9820645789
Comments (0)