Snack Smarter With These Five Sugar-Free Granola Brands We Love

Sin A Min has been started off by Geeta Nichani. They make all sorts of breakfast muesli, health mixes, which are calorie-counted and low on fat but high in fiber and protein. They customise all of their products, and can make their snacks gluten, or nut free.

They also do lean granola and granola bars. The granola mix is jaggery and dates based. They don’t use any maida or refined sugar in it. Instead, ingredients like cinnamon, chocolate, honey and ginger are used to substitute the taste of sugar. They deliver pan-India, and delivery charges are applicable depending on the location.

#LBBTip: Geeta will customise as per your request, however, do give a heads up for three-four days.

Price: Pack of 10 granola bars INR 420 {42 per piece}

Contact: 9920042024, or on Facebook here.