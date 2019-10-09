Go Splash: Affordable Swimming Pools In Mumbai

At the Matoshri Arts Swimming Pool in Andheri, which mainly works on a membership system, non-members can come in and swim at specific timings in the day and evening.

Shell Out: For 16 sessions a month, it is INR 4,000 for adults and INR 2,000 for kids.

Timings: The pool is open from Tuesday to Friday and they have two batches. The morning batch starts at 7 AM and ends at 8 AM. In the evenings, come by 5 PM, because the classes end by 6:15 PM.

Take Note: These are coaching classes and they don't have the option of using the pool without a coach at this time. Lifetime memberships are available too, and you can call their Admin office for additional details.