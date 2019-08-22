Lucknowi & Kashmiri Cuisine At This Fine-Dine Restaurant In Bandra

Taftoon is one of the classy fine-dine restaurants in BKC. The ambience is so soothing, beautifully decked up with different style lamps and light music. As we entered, we were greeted by our host for the evening who made sure that we were well assisted throughout our meal. On getting our table, we were served with Kahwah. Traditional Kashmiri tea with cinnamon and grated almond served in a kulhad. A great way to start the meal. Coming to the food, we were assisted by Royce who helped us in giving details about each item we ordered. Note: This was a tasting menu, the actual quantity would be different. Coming to Appetisers, we tried: -Taftoon Pe Harissa: We tried the veg option, gucchi and mushroom served on Taftaan. Tasty and flavourful. -Chote Kulchey Chole: Mini masala stuffed kulchas topped with chole and pickles by the side. -Mirza Hasnu Tikka: Boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices, slow-cooked & smoked. Very gently spiced with nice fragrant. -Galauti Kebab: Minced lean mutton, with a perfect blend of smoked brown onion paste, slow-cooked on Mahi tawa. The kabab was super soft and flavourful. For Drinks to go along with the Appetisers, we ordered: -Coconut & Almond Batida: A white rum-based drink with fresh coconut cream, coconut liquor, and almond milk. The taste was superb. -The Grand Trunk Cocktail: A gin-based drink with orange, cucumber juice, and sour mix. Top with a Cucumber slice. The presentation was done so well. The bartender did a great job in making both the drinks. For the mains, we tried -Bharwan Kadhai: A different and tasty combination of stuffed and pan-fried vegetable (small brinjals, okra/bhindi, big chilli, and tomato) dish in thick sweet & sour curry. The cottage cheese stuffing in each of the veggies gave a different flavour. Never tried this kind of tasty dish. Loved it. -Tawa Keema Boti: Minced mutton with few chunks, Slow-cooked preparation in Lucknow spices. Tasty and a delightful dish for mutton lovers. -Goalondo Steamer Curry: Tasty chicken curry preparation in Bengali five-spices. -Maa Choliya Ki Dal: Very similar to langar ki dal. Super tasty well-textured which is made without onion and garlic. To go along with the mains, we had their Signature Bread: -Lal Naan: Amritsari naan with chilli Rogan oil. -Baquerkhani: Fermented Kashmiri bread with poppy seeds on the top. The top of the bread was crispy, and the base was very soft. -Zafrani Taftoon: Oven-baked yellow in colour, Afghani bread with Kesar water and black cardamom with sesame seeds and cashews. All three pieces of bread were super tasty and had a distinct flavour. For Desserts, we tried: -Kaju Ki Kulfi, Anjeer & Falooda: Super yummy Home-made Kaju Anjeer Kulfi served on a bed of falooda with Sabza Seeds (Tukmaria). The Anjeer mix by the side enhanced the flavour of the kulfi so well. Loved it. Worth trying. -Shufta: Mango ice-cream served on a base of almond biscuit, together with dry fruits dipped in white honey (from Kashmir). The taste of white honey was very different from the regular honey. The texture of the honey was very light. Loved the dessert till the last bite. Highly recommended. Taftoon is highly recommended for its top-notch service and finger-licking food.