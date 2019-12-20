It's A Date: Take A Helicopter Ride To See Mumbai's Skyline In All Its Glory

If you have always wanted to see Mumbai from a different light, and set atop a whirring helicopter, we’re here to drive you towards the right direction.

Pick a ride from Helicopter Tours Mumbai, which lets you book the helicopter for a couple or for 3 people. A 15-minute ride for 2 people is INR 7,593 per person, for 20 minutes if INR 9,901 per person, whereas a three-person ride is INR 5,472 a person and a 20-minute one is INR 7,525 a person {and is basically a cheaper option.

You may also choose 30-minute and 1-hour location rides. How it works is that you can choose any slot on all days {besides Wednesdays} between 10 am and 5 pm. Before the ride begins, you have to reach the Juhu airport half an hour prior.