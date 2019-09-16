Bake House Cafe: A Quaint European Cafe In Kala Ghoda

Cafes

Bake House Cafe

Fort, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kala Ghoda Building, 43, Behind Rhythm House, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Bake House Cafe with its Victorian decor is the place for good European cafe food. They serve all day breakfast from scrambled eggs and mushrooms to waffles and yummy sandwiches. They have a good menu of salads and thin crust pizzas. There is also the option to make your own pizza with a selection of unlimited toppings. Their menu for main course comprising of pasta, steaks, and grills doesn’t disappoint either. Their desserts are very diverse. The Chocolate Mud cake and the Apple pie are a must try. If you are looking for a pocket friendly cafe with comfy seating and a European theme then head over to The Bake House Cafe!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

