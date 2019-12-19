An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada

The Grand Trunk Furniture store, in the utter busy Chor Bazaar, is my latest find and an answer to your hunt for Vintage decor. As you walk in you would notice the Vintage looking cabinets, tables and trunks with their pastel paints and that ‘peeling’ look. They have a collection of both new and old furniture. Quite a few new pieces have been created and designed with an antique finish. Some of them are old furniture redecorated and renovated to give it a modern twist. You will see beautiful old carved wooden doors used to create cabinets and trunks. The store also has some quirky collection of lamps created from parts of a cycle and a table created from half an old auto. The staff is amicable and always willing to show you around the store. So the next time you head to Chor Bazaar or you want to add that little vintage corner in your house, do not miss out to visit this store!!