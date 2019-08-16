A Twist To Indian Cuisine At Arth!

So I visited this place know as Arth in Khar (W). It’s an amazing place which gives a twist to Indian cuisine with fine dining. The ambience is 10/10. And how much I talk about the food it’s less. Amninder Sandhu has done an amazing job with the menu. It’s innovative & tasty at the same time. For complimentary they give these white chocolate balls coated with edible silver & filled with spicy pain puri water. I would personally recommend trying them at any cost. It’s sooo good. It’s like a refreshment to your mouth before eating. They also serve mini papads with 2 kinds of chutney, one is the green mint chutney & the other is the red chutney. For drinks, I ordered Hibiscus Fizz & Peach Ice Tea (8/10). Both the drinks were refreshing & yummy. Loved the ombré look for Hibiscus Fizz. For starters I had this Chicken Kababs stuffed with cheese (9/10), the kababs were finely minced chicken with a lot of spices and stuffed with mozzarella cheese. I even had Tandoor Chicken Breast stuffed with chicken kheema (8/10), again a super yummy dish. I also tried Stuffed Dosa (7/10) which is basically black rice dosa stuffed with classic butter chicken, this was also super yummy. I don’t think I have any negative comments for dishes. Next, I had Lal Mirch Murg Tikka (10/10), words cannot express how yummy the chicken was. Like I literally can’t get over the taste. I also had Chicken Makhmali (9/10), again a yummy dish. For mains, I ordered The Classic i.e. butter chicken with butter garlic naan (10/10), who doesn’t love a good butter chicken. I also had Chicken Biryani (9/10), so this dish was an actual twist cause the chicken was like the chicken in fried rice i.e. the chicken was in strips & the rice was like in the pulao but the garnish was like the one in biryani. I loved the pulao! For dessert I had jalebi & rabdi and 75% Cocoa & passion fruit ganache, it’s basically a cocoa & almond cake with Passion fruit ganache & salted caramel ice cream. Now the dessert completed the perfect meal. Both desserts were 10/10. I would go any day just to eat their desserts. Prices: Hibiscus Fizz: ₹250 Peach Ice Tea: ₹300 Chicken Kabab stuffed with cheese: ₹350 Stuffed Chicken Breast: ₹375 Stuffed Dosa: ₹495 Lal Mirch Murg Tikka: ₹450 Chicken Makhmali: ₹575 The Classic: ₹550 Chicken Biryani: ₹575 Jalebi & Rabdi: ₹250 75% Cocoa & Passion fruit ganache: ₹450 My total bill was around ₹5000. I went with 6 people, so it was not that expensive cause everyone’s stomach was super full after dinner. Loved the place, especially the lower deck area. The lower deck area is really good for clicking pictures. Loved the interiors & the touch of a guitarist. In short, do visit this place if you get a chance too. A must-try!