Order Yum Combo Bowls, Burgers & More From This Delivery Kitchen Outlet!

The Bowl Story is a delivery kitchen outlet opened recently serving some amazing Pastas, Sandwiches, Fries, Taco's, Burgers, Bowls and much more. Hungry? and craving some amazing quick bites or Bowl's, The Bowl Story is the place you need to call. With a stunning spread of alternatives to browse and if these choices confuse you (which they will) when you call they are very courteous and very suggestive to help you choose the right pick. They make sure everything is packed warm and properly. The most amazing thing about this place are the Bowls what they serve. They have Light Weight Bowls, Global Bowls and their Hard Filling Bowls. You should try their Chop Chop Chopper, Thai Basil & Chilli tossed chicken served with sticky rice/ Fried rice and Asian pickled vegetables, An amazing bowl with a good quantity bursting with intense flavors and alluring aromas. If you are a burger fan, you should try their Brooklyn Crunch Burger. Toasted red buns stuffed with crunchy chicken patty, gherkins, Onions, Tomato, Lettuce and loaded with spicy mayo, A tantalizing treat guaranteed to make any food lover drool. We also tried their Buffalo wings, Tender, Juicy and has just the right spice to tempt your taste buds. Last but not the least A must try is their Topless Burger Factory which will have you salivating for sure, Crunchy juicy burger patty which is naturally tender and flavorful served with mixed leaf salad, Jalapeno cream spread, caramelized red onions and cheddar cheese on top. So, order from this delivery kitchen now!