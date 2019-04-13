Bitten By The Acting Bug? Join These Theatre Groups In Mumbai To Hone Your Skills

The city of Mumbai has a rich culture of performing arts, be it singing, music or theatre. There is no dearth of opportunities for aspiring artists to make a mark in this city of dreams. If you too have been bitten by the acting bug, these groups in Mumbai might have a place for you.
Mumbai Film Academy
This 18-year-old academy has been teaching students professional training in film and television, radio production, theatre performance and Indian music. You can sign up for full time as well as part-time courses here. You can learn any aspect of theatre, right from script writing to post-production. MFA has 16 (filmmaking & direction, cinematography, acting & presentation, dance & aerobics, voicing & anchoring, electronic music production, classical & playback singing, film & video editing, screenplay writing to name a few) courses to offer with the fees starting at INR 1,00,000.
Duration of each course is different, ranging from 3 to 12 months.
Indriyaan Theatre Group
If you’re interested in learning acting, this performing arts school will teach you all that there is to know before you set foot into the world of theatre and movies. This class will teach you how to dissect characters, analyse the layers, break down scripts and express. This class is all about supporting self-discovery while teaching the fine art of acting. You can enroll for an acting class of one month for INR 25,000.
Drama School Mumbai
Founded in 2013, this school aims at creating a new generation of theatre-makers. With an impressive alumni of award-winning actors, playwrights, directors, designers and producers, this institution aims to help budding artists build a promising career in the theatrical arts. You can learn acting, creation, and entrepreneurship in the one year PG program.
The Jeff Goldberg Studio
This one is a training and acting studio that prepares artists for theatre, direction and screenwriting. It has been a boon to the artist community by providing a platform to the new artists who’ve performed in front of an engaged audience. The duration of the course is three months and the approximate fee is INR 1,00,000.
Barry John Acting Studio
This is one of the most popular acting studios in the country. If you’ve got acting on your mind, these classes are your ticket to get back to those Bollywood dreams. You can enroll for their 3-month program that teaches the basics of theatre and film acting to students. Their full-time course is for a duration of six months, which costs around INR 2 lakhs. And their weekend course for a duration of three months costs INR 59,000.
Whistling Woods International
This is a film and communication institute set up by filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The institute offers two types of courses- A one-year diploma, a three-year B.A. in acting and a two-year advanced diploma course in acting. Their courses are for a duration of one, two and three years, and they typically range between INR 50,000 and a lakh.
Rangshila
11 years old, Rangshila is one of the pioneering acting schools in Mumbai, with more than 200 performances over 100 different venues. All their workshops and courses culminate in a grand finale- a stage performance by all the students. They have conducted over 125 workshops to date. And their courses are for a duration of two and a half months for weekday workshops, and four months for the weekend workshops, starting at INR 40,000.
