Bitten By The Acting Bug? Join These Theatre Groups In Mumbai To Hone Your Skills

This 18-year-old academy has been teaching students professional training in film and television, radio production, theatre performance and Indian music. You can sign up for full time as well as part-time courses here. You can learn any aspect of theatre, right from script writing to post-production. MFA has 16 (filmmaking & direction, cinematography, acting & presentation, dance & aerobics, voicing & anchoring, electronic music production, classical & playback singing, film & video editing, screenplay writing to name a few) courses to offer with the fees starting at INR 1,00,000.

Duration of each course is different, ranging from 3 to 12 months.