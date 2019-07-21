Beyond Shopping: Here's What To Do At Infiniti Malad

You can be sure that there’s a lot to do if you’re looking for time to kill (or judiciously invest… Your call!) in a mall that’s this massive. Infiniti Malad is a mastodon of sorts - there’s endless options when it comes to retail therapy for everyone. But if you’re still looking for things to do when your wardrobe’s updated, your shoes are all shiny, and your jewellery and makeup (if any) are all on point… This list will save the day.