In The Mood For Something Rummy? Check Out Mumbai's Best Tiki Bars

While tiki cocktails are traditionally based on dark or white rum with tropical fruits especially pineapple, malta, etc. {since its origin lies in the Hawaiian culture}, at Veranda, you will find them with an Indian twist. They have taken their Indian interpretation of the tiki culture and with India being a tropical country itself with the world’s most-selling dark rum (Old Monk), the folks have come up with their own own Tiki Signature, which is a mix of flavours such as kala khatta and chat masala with passion fruit, also combining both the rums (dark + white). You can try their other specials such as Mai Tai, Tiki Tea, Montego Bay and more, and all are priced at INR 700.

#LBBTip: You can also check out Café Terra which is located at the same hotel for their tiki cocktails.