Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Toshin Chocolate Patisserie In Chembur

When we tasted Toshin’s stuff, we were surprised – was such amazingness hiding in plain sight in Chembur? Apparently so. Each of Toshin’s desserts look beautiful, and taste both simple and complex at the same time. While the ingredients used are minimal – the passion fruit sorbet has three ingredients, for example – everything is balanced in such a way that the result is very refined.

Patissier Toshin is the man behind the brand Toshin Chocolate Patisserie. He is the one behind the delicious macaroons, pralines, cookies and our favourite, the summery sorbets {which will soon be sold in the store}.

The selection of desserts is extensive and aesthetically made. The handcrafted praline, which is basically a small-sized fudge filled with sugar, cream and other ingredients oozing heaven {read caramel/hazelnut/honey}. We think the desserts are a hit too. The scarlet {made out of raspberry cream and jellies}, the burlesque{ the richest and creamiest piece of dessert} and empress {a pina colada drink reconstructed into a mousse} among other desserts were light, creamy and had us going back for more plates.