Have You Tried All Of Mumbai's Most Unique Pav Bhajis?

Isn’t life wonderful when there are so many variations to food – even with a dish that comes from the streets? 145 Kala Ghoda has its own special take on this – pav bhaji served in tiny cones. Keeping aside our hesitation to take this on, we decided to try it out . Lo and behold, it’s actually pretty great. The soft buns aka pavs compliment the buttery hot bhaji filling really well. Though the cones are quite tiny {good for starters}, it’s an innovation we approve of with our eating hearts.

Price: INR 200