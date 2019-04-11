Delizioso! Splurge At These Italian Fine Dines In The City

Once in a while we do like to enjoy a well-deserved indulgence. An anniversary night, a proposal, a tête-à-tête with a high-profile client, a birthday, a promotion….there is always a reason to celebrate like royalty. And by no way is Mumbai a carb-fearing town when it comes to indulgences. This city is positively stocked with cheesy pizzas, creamy pastas and soft loaves of breads, and here are our top favorites!

Check out these Italian fine-dine restaurants in the city for that special celebration!