Sorriso Has An In-House Italian Chef & You'Ve Gotto Try The Venetian Delights

When it comes to authentic Italian food, nothing beats Sorriso in Marriott Suites in Koregaon Park Annexe. The popular Italian restaurant has an Italian chef on board and you've got to try the authentic Venetian delicacies. Dig into the yummy food made by Chef Massimo Verzini. With an indoor as well as an outdoor seating, the decor of this place is classic. When on a date, you must sit outdoors, which has wooden flooring and loads of plants. When you look at the menu, you will find dishes from different parts of Italy. For drinks, enjoy Tuscan wines and malts along with your food and do justice to the Italian cuisine. You can also choose between their amazing mocktails to rejuvenate. I loved the berry blast as the sourness balanced the creamy taste of pasta while tropical punch was creamy and fruity. I tried a special four-course meal with two starters, classic pasta, mains and the dessert. Massimo had whipped up an amazing bruschetta with veg toppings as well as the smoked salmon bites. Similarly for mains, I enjoyed the the classic truffle pasta. With the goodness of creamy alfredo, cherry tomatoes and comfit, it made for a perfect dish to hog on when in mood for some delicious food. The second entree was the Italian pollo for non vegetarians and green peas Italian rissoto. I tried the latter and absolutely loved the creamy texture of the dish. The peas blended well with the arborio rice and had a lip-smacking flavour. For desserts, we had the classic ricotta-based dessert- millefoglie con ricotta di. For those who don't like excessive sweetness, this dessert is for you. It reminded me of a combination of puff pastry and baklava. The menu boasts of a nice selection of premium wines which you can pair with your food. Wine and dine like a true blue Italian is all you can do here!