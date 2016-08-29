They See Us Rollin': Our Favourite Vegetarian Rolls In Mumbai

At Bombay Salad Co, it’s all about following healthy food habits. So, their wraps follow the same process.

You can choose a base for your wrap, multigrain, organic wholewheat and spinach wrap or even a gluten free one. We picked our favourite from the menu, tomoto and avocado with filling of roquette, sun-dried tomato, jalapeño and feta to give it a creamy taste with a spinach base wrap.

Super healthy and super yummy, this one is for the health-conscious roll eater out there!

Price: INR 270