A Ceiling Full Of Stars And More: Five Mumbai Artists Who Can Transform Your Home

‘I fail at serious things miserably,’ says Pranita with a loud laugh as she talks about her art.

Using bright and happy colours, Pranita loves adding life to still things, especially wall. As a self-taught illustrator and graphic design student, she finds that she is often just in front of the sceen, and going out there and painting the largest canvas there is – a wall – helps her break the monotony and just destress.

The first wall mural she made was to warn {and ward off} visitors in her building by alerting them with a cute terrace sign. Now, she’ll do anything from typography on your wall with a saying or word of your choice, or illustrations you would otherwise find inside a a gorgeous book.

All you have to do is contact Pranita, talk about what you want and what you don’t want. For an average-sized wall, depending on the amount of work, the cost could be between INR 35,000-80,000.

Email her at pranita.kocharekar@gmail.com and take a look at her other works here.

Material used: simple wall paints for indoor spaces and oil-based paints for terrace areas.