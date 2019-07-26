Chocolate, Prawns & Vodka: The Weirdest Pani Puri In Mumbai You've Gotta Try

90 Ft Above at Borivali also serves pani puri shots with flavoured pani options, including pudina, pomegranate and pina colada. (Rs 185 for a plate of 8)



If you want to play it safe, no worries, for there is a small stall outside Virar station that serves pani puri in seven different flavours including regular, jeera, garlic, khajur-imli, pudina, nimbu-pani and even hajmola! (INR 20 for a plate of 7 puris).

Food and Taste Theory in Kurla offers super fun options of regular comfort food. Think fusion – tacos, nachos, pizzas, they’ve got it all! The puchkas here are one of their hot-sellers and come in 4 options- Dabeli, Italian, Schezwan and Pesto!