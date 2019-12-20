Water babies have another reason to workout and so do people who don’t swim – Aqua cycling will keep you fresh while you burn those calories.
Get In The Pool: Aqua Cycling Is The Perfect Workout For All Water Babies
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 5000
- Available Online
What Is It?
A spinning class but in water. If you take up Aqua cycling, not only do you shape your body in a much more efficient way but also energise you mind. It combines the basic concept of a stationary bike spin class with water that adds up as a level of difficulty. Not only does it act as a ‘level up’ in the work out, the water provides cyclists with a degree of support for their limbs which is impossible to achieve on a normal stationary bike. While the added pressure of the water helps tone the core muscles, the ‘ zero-gravity effect’ provided by water takes it easy on joints and ligaments.
Sounds Good. Where Do I Go Do It?
AquaStrength has classes in Bandra throughout the week, barring Sundays {cause Sundays are meant for pizza}. Starting at INR 4,800, you can also sign up for a trial at INR 500 in case you want to give it a spin before you commit yourself to it.
So, We're Saying...
If you like to mix up your workouts with a something extra or are just against morbid form of exercise, Aqua Cycling can add that element of fun.
Sign up here or call 022 61222222
