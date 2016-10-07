Want To Learn A Brazilian Martial Art In Bandra? We Tell You How

An intense workout session – that’ll leave you exhausted but happy and well worked out. The most fun bit of the workout session is – capoeira is always done with a partner – as it’s a part of combat that the Africans have adopted. So when I kick, my partner would bend and defend herself, and vice versa. We are also then taught to do a cartwheel – and there I was failing to even form the C of the cartwheel – but trying nevertheless.

By now, I was out of breath. It’s a continuous flow of combat, and the person {me, in this case} needs to constantly be moving. After all those cartwheels, and the leg stretches I’m asked to do – I’m close to giving up. I don’t but – as the last leg of the session involves us combining everything we learnt – from the basic capoeira movement to the very last bit of dividing up in partners and doing it.

We pair up – and I kick while the other one defends themselves – then I do a stretch on the floor {like the floor queen I am} and a hilarious attempt at a shoddy cartwheel. I’m fist pumped by Sharath { not a pity one, mind you}, and the session comes to an end.

#LBBTip: Capoeiro is done with a soundtrack played on wooden instruments, played live during the class itself.