Experience The Mesmerizing View Of Sunset By The Bay

Estella is the perfect place to spend a quiet and serene evening with your loved ones. The entrance is just next to All Store in Santa Cruz. It opens at 6 pm. They have a seating area inside and outside with a bar. You get the perfect view of sunset which is also beautifully reflected on their glass doors. It definitely blows your mind. Coming on to the menu, it offers a lot of options in drinks and cocktail. We ordered a red wine and virgin pina colada. Pinacolada was very refreshing in taste. Though, they did not have many options in coffee For food, they serve healthy options in appetizer in both veg and non-veg. Moreover, they also have an Asian menu We ordered fried rice with mushroom which had the nicest aroma but would require a gravy along. For which we ordered cottage cheese with vegetables and also honk Kong noodles. All of them were delicious. In the end for dessert, we ordered a triple layered chocolate mousse which was the only eggless option. Overall, a fantastic place to spend your evening.