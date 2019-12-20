Namaste Yoga is a ‘women-only’ yoga training and practising studio and they run classes in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz for INR 3,000 a month.
Sign Up For These Women-Only Yoga Classes In Bandra For INR 3,000 A Month
Namaste Yoga has been started off by yoga instructor and owner, Mrs Amisha Shah who opened this space exclusively for women. The idea is to give the ladies an open space where they feel comfortable and motivate each other.
The Namaste Yoga classes are run almost everyday, and are run across Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. They offer a variety of packages from weight loss programmes like power yoga, ball stretching exercises, different pranayams and more.
What We Love
For INR 3,000 a month you get to attend 12 classes, that is, three classes in a week. The batches are small with maximum seven to eight women in the group and these classes are taken by Amisha herself.
This is for the ladies out there looking for an affordable yoga alternative. The location is central in addition to it being an all-women’s space {if that’s something you prefer}.
So, We’re Saying…
We all know the amazing benefits of yoga and the immediate calming effect it has on people. We’re loving Namaste Yoga for its affordable classes and the fact that it is run by a woman and for the women.
For more information, and booking a trail class, go here.
LBBTip
You can go for a trail class for INR 500 which will later be adjusted in your fee if you sign up for the monthly classes.
