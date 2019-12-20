Sign Up For These Women-Only Yoga Classes In Bandra For INR 3,000 A Month

Namaste Yoga has been started off by yoga instructor and owner, Mrs Amisha Shah who opened this space exclusively for women. The idea is to give the ladies an open space where they feel comfortable and motivate each other.

The Namaste Yoga classes are run almost everyday, and are run across Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. They offer a variety of packages from weight loss programmes like power yoga, ball stretching exercises, different pranayams and more.