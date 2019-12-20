Stretch & Learn At This Yoga Institute That Also Has A Book Club

img-gallery-featured
Yoga Studios

The Yoga Institute

Santacruz East, Mumbai
4.7

Opp. Railway Quarters, Prabhat Colony, Shri Yogendra Marg, Santacruz East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Shortcut

If you’re not the kind who would ever hit the gym but want to adopt fitness as a part of your daily life, then you must check out The Yoga Institute at Santacruz.

Tell Me More

The Yoga Institute in Santacruz has a lush green one-acre campus in a quaint colony. It’s beautiful, serene, and a perfect place to start your day on a healthy note. They offer all kinds of courses from seven-day health camps and regular classes to pre-natal courses and couples’ classes. The highlight is that they even offer teacher’s training courses for yoga, which range from a month-long training to even a year-long specialisation. At the institute, the trainers help you with lifestyle changes and to combat the post-workout hunger pangs, the institute even has a mess with Satvik Bhojan. There are also satsangs that are held here and are free for all. The institute also has a book club and even a walking track for everyone.

So, We're Saying...

Every time to go to The Yoga Institute, we promise you will return happier and rejuvenated. Click here for more details.

Yoga Studios

The Yoga Institute

Santacruz East, Mumbai
4.7

Opp. Railway Quarters, Prabhat Colony, Shri Yogendra Marg, Santacruz East, Mumbai

image-map-default