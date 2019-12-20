Stretch & Learn At This Yoga Institute That Also Has A Book Club

The Yoga Institute in Santacruz has a lush green one-acre campus in a quaint colony. It’s beautiful, serene, and a perfect place to start your day on a healthy note. They offer all kinds of courses from seven-day health camps and regular classes to pre-natal courses and couples’ classes. The highlight is that they even offer teacher’s training courses for yoga, which range from a month-long training to even a year-long specialisation. At the institute, the trainers help you with lifestyle changes and to combat the post-workout hunger pangs, the institute even has a mess with Satvik Bhojan. There are also satsangs that are held here and are free for all. The institute also has a book club and even a walking track for everyone.