Aromas Cafe Has Arrived With An Amazing Unlimited Breakfast Buffet

Aromas Cafe have been one of the oldest and the grandest new age cafes in Mumbai. The place now has a new breakfast buffet which is unlimited! (Yes you heard that right) Priced at 349 plus taxes for Vegetarian and 449 plus taxes for non-vegetarian, the food is a deal. A three-course breakfast with lovely sides and teas and coffees and juices are something that you should definitely be looking forward to. Do ensure that you take this experience.