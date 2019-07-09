Aromas Cafe Has Arrived With An Amazing Unlimited Breakfast Buffet

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Aromas Cafe have been one of the oldest and the grandest new age cafes in Mumbai. The place now has a new breakfast buffet which is unlimited! (Yes you heard that right) Priced at 349 plus taxes for Vegetarian and 449 plus taxes for non-vegetarian, the food is a deal. A three-course breakfast with lovely sides and teas and coffees and juices are something that you should definitely be looking forward to. Do ensure that you take this experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default