Aromas Cafe have been one of the oldest and the grandest new age cafes in Mumbai. The place now has a new breakfast buffet which is unlimited! (Yes you heard that right) Priced at 349 plus taxes for Vegetarian and 449 plus taxes for non-vegetarian, the food is a deal. A three-course breakfast with lovely sides and teas and coffees and juices are something that you should definitely be looking forward to. Do ensure that you take this experience.
Aromas Cafe Has Arrived With An Amazing Unlimited Breakfast Buffet
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
