Rasam Idli, Pudi Idli & More: Grab Some Healthy Breakfast From This Eatery

I stumbled across this ordinary looking place on Zomato with a 4.7 rating, and I couldn't help but add it to my bucket list. When I finally managed to get there, it was by fluke at 6:30 am. To my surprise, the place was packed, and by 7 am people were waiting in a queue. Plenty of places use gunpowder instead of Pudi to make their South Indian food more authentic, but this place takes things to a whole new level with its simple yet brilliant recipes. We had butter idli, pudi idli, rasam idli, sabudana vada, upma sheera, and neiyappam. To be honest, it's hard to regard one dish as the best. While the butter idli was soft, the pudi in the pudi idli was amazing, and the rasam idli just melted in the mouth. The kesar sheera was amazing. They serve a lot of other dishes as well. We concluded the gluttony {an extremely reasonable one} with filter kaapi, of course. Visit Ramashraya for its simplicity, on-point service, and a very homely vibe. Expect some waiting, but believe me, it is worth it.