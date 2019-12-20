Sanskriti Lifestyle is basically an oasis of home-decor everything in Pune. They've got three homes {literally, homes} filled with antique and antique-inspired furniture, decor, trinkets and accessories. I loved finding enamel tiffins, milk cans, vintage tiles, old almirahs, jute and fabric chairs, and quaint little knickknacks to decorate your home with. They've also got lanterns, school benches {the ones with an attached table, remember?}, mirrors in all shapes and sizes.
Sanskriti Lifestyle Is A Massive Sanctuary For Antique Furniture
Home Décor Stores
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Get ready to spend hours here, especially if you're in the midst of home-decorating. There's a Sassy Spoon right next door if you want to take a break and grab a bite. There are three different areas to browse/shop through, so make sure you block enough time- I ended up running through Sanskriti, picking up a few small accessories to take back home.
Anything Else?
It's run by a former Air Marshall and his wife, who have done a tremendous job with their curation. The spaces are done up really well, too. Even if you're not in the mood for shopping, Sanskriti, in my opinion, is a great way to just spend time. That, and #homegoals.
Home Décor Stores
Comments (0)