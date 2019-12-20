Sanskriti Lifestyle Is A Massive Sanctuary For Antique Furniture

Sanskriti Lifestyle is basically an oasis of home-decor everything in Pune. They've got three homes {literally, homes} filled with antique and antique-inspired furniture, decor, trinkets and accessories. I loved finding enamel tiffins, milk cans, vintage tiles, old almirahs, jute and fabric chairs, and quaint little knickknacks to decorate your home with. They've also got lanterns, school benches {the ones with an attached table, remember?}, mirrors in all shapes and sizes.

Get ready to spend hours here, especially if you're in the midst of home-decorating. There's a Sassy Spoon right next door if you want to take a break and grab a bite. There are three different areas to browse/shop through, so make sure you block enough time- I ended up running through Sanskriti, picking up a few small accessories to take back home.

It's run by a former Air Marshall and his wife, who have done a tremendous job with their curation. The spaces are done up really well, too. Even if you're not in the mood for shopping, Sanskriti, in my opinion, is a great way to just spend time. That, and #homegoals.

