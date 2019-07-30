This Amazing Resaurant Serves Delicious Food & Potent Drinks In Town

Cult a super-sized place in Magarpatta. The location of Cult is away from mainstream malls, is only such property on road. You can easily spot it once u follow right directions. So Cult Tera is a huge alfresco area with greenery, a waterfall at the entrance and a live singer corner. I love outdoor sittings and this place aces. While Cult house is the next posh club, will be beating Miami like places very soon( they do have the potential to stand up to that level). With a humongous wall styled up as a bar, a very private VIP area, yes upstairs area too. How can we forget two beautiful chandeliers at the entrance door and inside Cult House? Moving to food drinks Alert - Cocktails are potent af! Drinks, -Fishing: A very unique drink served fish-shaped container. This one is vodka and strawberry based drink. -The Double Affair: Another vodka drink, this a tube-shaped drink which two people can share. -The Cult Tap: No, Your drink won’t be coming out of a tap, but yes it will be in a bucket below the tap. Very Innovative Right? -Cult Patiala Peg: Okay. So this something next level to LIITs. So strong. Trust me this potent drink is enough to get your weekend started. This one was whiskey based I guess. Only thing I didn’t like is that they served it wine glass, common give it a little Punjabi touch, it is Patiala peg. Wine glass doesn’t give justice to this drink. -White Wine Sangria: Again it was not basic wine with apple slices into the drink. It was good with whatever it was mixed. Above 4 are from my recommendations list. Firstly I was fascinated by the 16 pages food menu. They do cover North Indian, Italian, Continental, Lebanese, seafood and Asian. Starters, -Fry Basket: Well this one was for a 3-year kid on the table. A perfect meal for both kids and adults. Who doesn’t love potatoes in different shapes like fries, wafer chips or wedges? And yes with dip. Unlike some places who serve ketchup only. -Paneer Real Tikka: Well this one had spicy marination. Doesn't taste like bland and boring. -Baked Mushroom Tarts: I am not a mushroom lover, but I had two of these tarts. So delicious. -Galouti and Cheese Coins: Well, there was no cheese inside. I guess their cheese sauce was between Kebab and coin layer at the bottom. Honestly not a fan of this. Baos, -SiRarcha Tofu: Crispy tofu with siracha marination was yumzaaa. My fav. Dumpling, -Black Mushroom Gyoza: Served with three sauces in dumpling basket. I don’t remember the name of this starters but it was served in fries basket, had potato coated and deep-fried( more like aloo k pamper). A good item for chai Pakode thing. Wood-fired Pizza, -Italian Green Pizza: Yes, thin-crusted one, as the heading woodfired pizza. Sundried tomatoes and olives with a good amount of cheese. Desserts, -Chocolate Nutella Brownie: How can two good things Nutella and brownie can make anyone upset? Well, this dessert was good. -Tiramisu: Not a fan of this, but yes Tiramisu lovers might like it. Baked Cheesecakes, -Mango Cheesecake: I am not a lover of mango desserts, but this one has my heart. Served with a slice of mango. This one was a good ending to dinner. -Blueberry Cheesecake: Cult Aced it. So soft and fresh with glazing jelly on top.Yummilicious. Summing up, food was finger-licking good and drinks potent in town. I have real hopes with this place. Hope they do good. Thank you Cult for hosting my Cult. Cheers and Boun Appetito!