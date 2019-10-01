German Bakery: A Perfect Place For Those Last Minute Plans!

We went to a German Bakery in a large group around 10 am. Our idea was to sit and eat some breakfast, but surprisingly they had the full menu on them. The place was nice and clean even that early in the morning. Kids were happy as we ordered some garlic bread and pizzas for them, while we hogged our omelettes and coffees. Kheema pav and the pizza was very good. This place is apt for any kind of corporate or group lunch and brunch. The place is well done up with beautiful paintings on the wall and the greenery makes it even cooler. Love their cute coffee plates and cookies. This place is decently priced and doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.