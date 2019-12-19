A Quick Getaway From The Mundane City Life

Fazlani’s Nature’s Nest is a healing for the body, mind, and soul. The 60-acre patch is covered with lush greens overlooking the Western Ghats. The resort is designed beautifully with spaced out rooms, a giant horse stable and loads of open indoor activities. You can enjoy horse riding, pottery & painting classes, morning yoga sessions, a swim in an open indoor pool with a breathtaking view. In the evening, one can cycle around the resort. A very well planned campus with friendly staff. The buffet is also served at very nominal prices. The highlight is just a walk around the campus and spending a night there and you'll definitely come back positive and fresh.