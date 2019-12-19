Wake Up To The Azure Waters Of Ganpatipule Or Host Beach Parties At This Resort

Taking the long-due beach trip to Ratnagiri-Konkan finally? Wake up to the azure waters of Ganpatipule beach and enjoy a serene vacation at Abhishek Beach Resort. When at the resort, you can escape the city hustle and bustle, and experience a peaceful vacation.

A bungalow resort, you can choose to stay in a garden or sea-facing room or a suite. If you are travelling with your gang, we suggest you book the 4-BHK villa. With all modern amenities available such as WiFi, pool, terrace lounges etc., we bet your stay will be comfortable. No kidding, their pool is super luxurious and we recommend you to take a dip; they also have a jacuzzi annexe.

Savour all kinds of delicacies at their in-house restaurants. Enjoy a couple of drinks at their bar named On The Rocks before heading for a scrumptious multi-cuisine feast at Sea & Sand. If travelling with bae, there is nothing more romantic than surprising them with a lovely meal at Quarter Deck Restaurant, which faces the sea and has romantic vibes. Hog on Chinese and tandoor delights at Sagar Sangeet, which is their open-air restaurant.

Whether it is a destination wedding, corporate conference or a boho beach party, the resort will happily play host to you and organise it for you. They also have a huge conference hall for all your meetings. While the property faces the beach and is very near to the legendary Ganpatipule temple, there are several other attractions that you can see. To name a few, do not miss the ancient Konkan museum, Gaywadi beach and other attractions.