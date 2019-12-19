Stay In An Old-School Wada With Modern Amenities In Mahabaleshwar

The charm of old school wadas meets modernity at Adwait Wada in Mahabaleshwar. It is for sure our new favourite stay in Mahabaleshwar.



A perfect place for families, couples or even a group of friends, Adwait Wada is a newly constructed mansion-hotel in Mahabaleshwar. The makers of the place wanted to create something owing to their legacy and thus the architecture represents a huge Maratha influence on it. Even if it is made in a very old school fashion, they home-stay still has all possible modern amenities to make your stay comfortable.

The rooms are luxuriously designed with a cosy and comfortable king size bed and tastefully coloured walls, which are further adorned with some cool handicrafts. Adding to this, the place also has added antiques all over the place. The rooms also have a common veranda area. The rooms are fit to occupy a couple at a time. However, if you are traveling with an extra person, they will arrange for a floor mattress.

The prices for a stay over here start at INR 3,500 per night for two guests. In the given price, you get breakfast which will be purely vegetarian and healthy. If you are planning to take your lunch over here, the prices will depend on what you call for. Otherwise, there are various famous restaurants around the property.

From the property, you get to see some killer views of a valley. They also have a valley viewing activity which they recommend for all their nature-loving guests. They also carry out a star gazing activity which is priced at INR 125 per person. However, that completely depends on the weather and clarity of the sky.