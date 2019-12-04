Are you bored with your regular burger place? Do want to try some new smash burger place? RocoMamas it is. I tried this place on a weekday to hit my mid-week blues and other juicy smash burgers. Location;- This only Rocomamas outlet in Asia, is located at WTC Kharadi, Pune. The restaurant adjoins many other bars and a pub, so if you are around don’t think twice to stop by this place. Food/Beverages:- This place offers a variety of wings, burgers etc. This place keeps on adding new dishes to their menu every 6 months. Good thing if you’re bored with your regular order. Great wings and burgers with beers. Dishes I tried:- Virgin Mojito- Fresh mint, like usual, 5/5 Devilled Panner- Panner coating is more like chilli Panner. Tastes good 4/5 Cheese Bombs- Crunchy and crispy from outside, soft filling from inside. Cheese Chilli fries- Basic fries topped chilli and powder Cheese, Yass this cheese doesn’t get soggy. And tastes good throughout the mealtime. King tikka Burger- Black Patty burger with jalapeño and two types of cheese drooling thru sides.5/5 This brand is originally based in South Africa quite like Mcd of South Africa, Pune outlet introduced Butter chicken Nachos and Now South Africa also serves the same recipe.
Are You Bored With Regular Burgers? Try These Awesome Smash Burgers Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
