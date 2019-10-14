Bring Out Your Inner Coolness With Psychedelic T-Shirts From This Brand

Tired of the same old striped shirts and t-shirts? We found a brand that can help you stand out in college and channel your cool with fun t-shirts. We found ArtBlot, which is a premium independent psychedelic t-shirt and indie art brand featuring some of the most free-spirited artists from around the world.

Their main USP is that their products are known for their impressive design, detailed illustrations, and unique off-beat concepts. Started in the late 2018, the brand since has been focusing primarily on gaining a keen appreciation for everything hand drawn and illustrated. They want to encourage graphic artists to come forward and showcase their talents that ArtBlot’s customers can then invest in. ArtBlot believes in original designs and sustainable production. They practice a less waste policy in their production process.

ArtBlot is a shopping paradise for men. You can find comfortable daily wear t-shirts starting at INR 599 only. They have a variety of prints and colours that can match all your moods. If you are someone who doesn’t like too many prints, ArtBlot also has a section of basic t-shirts starting at INR 499. You can pick your size in hour favourite colour and get ready for a night out. They also have a women’s t-shirt collection that starts at INR 699. Whether you are looking to travel, go to college or to a concert. ArtBlot has something to offer for any occasion.