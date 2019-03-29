Wear A Tutu And Twirl At This Ballet Academy In Pune

A chartered accountant by her education and a ballerina by passion and profession, Neha Suhjani, has brought the classical western dance form ballet to Pune in 2016.

Les Danseuses Academy is a professional ballet dance academy in Pune that is operating at four locations across the city. The founder and dance director, Suhjani tells us that it was because of a bad experience at one open dance class on ballet that pushed her to start Les Danseuses Academy.

This ballet academy accepts students across age groups. Their eldest student is a 40-year-old and the youngest one is three. And, the academy is not restricted to woman. So boys, you can learn to twirl too. They conduct their classes from Monday to Sunday at all their centres in Pune. So whether you are in Kalyani Nagar, Camp, NIBM or Magarpatta, Les Danseuses is accessible to you at just INR 3000 for a month.

The academy also offers a professional course for those who want to pursue ballet professionally. They are affiliated with two prestigious international institutes, ISTD and CSTD who offer a certification.

Les Danseuses also holds an annual concert in town. The students take over the stage and show off the skills they've picked with grace and elegance. The academy aims to not just teach the art of ballet, but also provide international platforms for their students. So fellas, put on your dancing shoes.