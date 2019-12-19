Missing Ghar Ka Khaana? Dial Up This Punjabi Kitchen That Delivers Till 3AM

If you are a foodie, then this restaurant might just get you off your chair with excitement. If you are in a mood to hog on authentic Punjabi delicacies such as smokey dal makhani, creamy butter chicken, cotton kebabs and kadhi-chawal late at night then dial up Bebe Di Rasoi that delivers lip-smacking North Indian meals till 3 AM! Bebe means mom in Punjabi, so these North Indian meals are obviously more authentic and full of love (and lots of butter!) They boast of an authentic taste from a typical Punjabi home kitchen and we cannot agree more. For starters, you can choose from a variety of kebabs. We hear the cotton kebabs and soya chaap are a specialty. The meals and combos start at INR 149 and consist of yummy delights that are high on butter. Try the dal makhani, veg diwani handi and butter chicken combo with choora paratha. If you love rice, try their kadhi chawal, rajma chawal, shahi pulao and special bebe's biryani starting at INR 120. If you are in the mood, try makke di roti and sarso saag. They are currently present in three locations across Pune- Kalyani Nagar, Wakad-Aundh and Hadapsar. You can place your order on Swiggy or Zomato, depending upon the localities you stay in. Yummy, affordable and properly-packed, so the food is going to reach you safely( well most of the times! )