Whether you are looking for a luxurious stay or an awesome dining experience, these 5-star hotels will make sure you get the best of the best. With spacious rooms, pools and multiple-fine dine places, we simply love these 5-star hotels.
With Pool, Spas & Terrace Views These 5-Star Hotels Are Sure To Make You Experience Luxury
Conrad
The Westin
The Westin in Koregaon Park is a luxurious wellness hotel which has multiple restaurants, a 24/7 de-stressing spa and king-size suites that are all about luxury and comfort. Apart from its amazing in-house restaurants, the property is also known for its hospitality and garden-facing rooms starting at INR 8500. Talking about the stay, you can choose between the deluxe king, deluxe queen, terrace club, presidential and penthouse suites. They have a 24/7 patisserie named Daily Treats, a North Indian restaurant Arth, a lounge Mix@36, one of Asia's biggest nightclubs named The House Of Medici and Palette, a unique restaurant that serves food from a specific country for a period of two months before changing the menu.
Novotel
Known for hosting city's most happening pool parties, Novotel on Nagar Road is a 5-star hotel we all would love to stay at. The property is situated at a prime location and is hardly a 500 meters away from Phoenix Marketcity Mall. Choose between the deluxe room, executive deluxe room (with executive lounge access) and king suites at affordable prices and take a dip in their open-air pool, workout in their fitness centre and dine like a king in The Square, which is famous for its chocolate delights.
Marriott Suites
A 5-star luxury property nestled in the calm lanes of Koregaon Park Annexe, Marriott Suites is a great option if you wish to bask in the lap of luxury and serenity. What makes them different from other hotels is that all their accommodation is in the form of luxurious, apartment-style suites, making it perfect for a staycation. From studio suites to junior suites to club suites, premier suites, garden suites, and their penthouse-style presidential suite, there’s something for everyone starting at INR 9500. Their in-house restaurant Sen5es is known to host delectable food festivals from across the world. You can hog on their brunch and buffets and also visit Sorriso, their Italian restaurant if you are a foodie.
Hyatt Pune
Situated in the heart of Kalyani Nagar, Hyatt Pune is close to all the attractions such as Aga Khan Palace, Phoenix Mall and Osho Ashram among others. Choose between the king suites, execute deluxe suites, garden suites as well as the king suites with a pool view. The property has three in-house restaurants and one of them is Pune's most popular Pan-Asian place called Baan Tao. There is a lounge and a fine-dining restaurant, The Fishbowl and Eighty-Eight respectively. We hear people love relaxing by the pool and enjoy the spa too.
The O Hotel
The O Hotel, located near Ragvilas Society, besides German Bakery in Koregaon Park has a striking beige structure and grand entrance, almost luring you in. With its spacious rooms, top-notch restaurants and location right at the heart of KP, The O Hotel is perhaps an ideal place to stay in Pune, especially if you’re on a business trip. The hotel has three other kinds of accommodation – The O Deluxe, the O suite and the Presidential suite. While the deluxe room starts at INR 4,500 per night, the O Club room starts at INR 4,769, depending on the availability and the season. The O Presidential Suite (that also comes with a complementary couple spa and a wine bottle) starts at INR 22,499 per night. Barring the breathtaking rooms and the royal treatment, The O also has a gorgeous terrace pool with the most spectacular view ever.
Sheraton Grand
One of the most centrally located hotels in the city, Sheraton Grand Hotel on Bund Garden Road has artistically balanced modern comfort with the vintage grandeur of India. Experience leisurely relaxation with signature amenities, modern essentials with the refreshing sleeping experience at Sheraton Grand. A perfect place for travellers and businessmen, their Awadhi cuisine and prolific buffets will delight your senses. They have in all five kinds of accommodations- Classic King room, Classic Twin room, Club King room, Club Twin room and Executive suite. While Classic King room and Classic Twin room costs INR 6500 per night, the Club King room and the Club Twin room come for INR 8500 per night. The Executive Suite starts at INR 11500 per night. They have four in-house fine dine options, each catering to a different cuisine. Rejuvenate yourself at their wellness spa and swimming pool.
The Corinthians Resort and Club
Spread across 25 acres of manicured gardens, the Corinthians Resort and Club is a sheer example of spectacular opulence. The accommodation, too, is nothing less than an experience. There are three kinds of room in the property – Deluxe, Superior and Suite. If budget is not a constraint, we recommend you check out the apartment-style suite rooms, which has a walk-in wardrobe and a jacuzzi. Their deluxe rooms are reasonable and are well-appointed with all the basic amenities including laundry services, newspaper delivery, complimentary valet parking and even wake-up calls! Prices completely vary according to your time of visit and where you book from. However, a night’s stay in their deluxe room starts at INR 9,000 and INR 14,000 for executive suites. Corinthians has five in-house multi-cuisine restaurants and bars, and just in case you’re looking for something romantic and quiet, we recommend you book a table at the Oceanus Poolside Bar with barbecue and live music. They also have a super luxurious spa and a quaint library that will keep you occupied all through the day.
Vivanta by Taj- Blue Diamond Hotel
The Pride Hotel
Located at Narveer Tanaji Wadi on University Road in Shivajinagar, The Pride Hotel houses gorgeous rooms and suites; from plush premium rooms to well-appointed superior studios. While each room is exquisitely furnished at The Pride, their magnificent Peshwa suites look something straight out of a royal Maharashtrian Wada. We loved the mix of beige and gold interiors that goes well with cream vintage furniture, king-size bed, embroidered carpets, traditional diwans, handpicked vases, wall paintings and more, starting at INR 8,800 per night. Speaking of luxe treatment, we hear their 24-hour coffee shop, Casablanca is a must-visit for freshly brewed coffee, baked treats and multi-cuisine buffet spread. For those who love authentic Punjabi food, check out Puran Da Dhaba, their in-house diner, inspired by a roadside dhaba, that serves yummy curries, Indian breads and desserts.
Crowne Plaza
Located on Bund Garden Road, next to Jehangir Hospital stands bright and shining Crowne Plaza. Standing right in the centre of the city, they have six types of comfortable rooms. Their starting prices are INR 5804 for a 1 King Bed Deluxe room and 2 Single Beds Deluxe room and INR 8653 for 1 King Bed Executive room. Their 2 Single Beds Club will cost you INR 7228, while their Suites range from anything between INR 10,078 and INR 11, 503. They have a fitness and wellness centre with indoor equipments like treadmill, weights, etc. while the outdoor recreational activities include cycling, boating, bowling, horse riding, outdoor tennis court, squash to name a few. With in-room dining facility also available, we would suggest you to go for their in-house restaurants, namely Mosaic for fine dining, Evviva Sky Lounge to enjoy some good cocktails with the city’s sky view and Mosaic Pastry for some sweet desserts!
Radisson Blu
Located in Kharadi and Hinjewadi, Radisson Blu is known to provide unparallel service with comfort and style. Their personalization will inspire unforgettable experiences. They have three types of room arrangements and sizes- Standard room at INR 5999, Business Class room at INR 7999 and Junior Suite at INR 10999. With 151 rooms, each room can occupy up to a maximum of three guests and is full-furnished with high-tech amenities. They offer 24x7 room service, they cater to all your demands. Their Hinjewadi branch hosts the largest meeting room in Hinjewadi, hosting 400 guests. Hinjewadi branch hosts 3 dining areas- Cafe Blú serving Indian, Western and Asian, Over The Top having some of the best mouth-melting barbeque and their Bar Lounge to sip on some great international brands of liquor. The Kharadi one has The Bridge with three cuisines, Carmine with interactive kitchen, Citrine for some sweets and desserts, The Great Kebab Factory for some exquisite indian flavours and Sky Lounge Bar for some great cocktails.
