With Pool, Spas & Terrace Views These 5-Star Hotels Are Sure To Make You Experience Luxury

Spread across 25 acres of manicured gardens, the Corinthians Resort and Club is a sheer example of spectacular opulence. The accommodation, too, is nothing less than an experience. There are three kinds of room in the property – Deluxe, Superior and Suite. If budget is not a constraint, we recommend you check out the apartment-style suite rooms, which has a walk-in wardrobe and a jacuzzi. Their deluxe rooms are reasonable and are well-appointed with all the basic amenities including laundry services, newspaper delivery, complimentary valet parking and even wake-up calls! Prices completely vary according to your time of visit and where you book from. However, a night’s stay in their deluxe room starts at INR 9,000 and INR 14,000 for executive suites. Corinthians has five in-house multi-cuisine restaurants and bars, and just in case you’re looking for something romantic and quiet, we recommend you book a table at the Oceanus Poolside Bar with barbecue and live music. They also have a super luxurious spa and a quaint library that will keep you occupied all through the day.