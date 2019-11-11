Baked Beans On Toast, Please: Dine Like An Englishman At These Breakfast Places

Imagine starting your day by digging into perfectly cooked bacon, crispy hash browns and eggs made to your liking. Where else Diner in Viman Nagar offers you exactly that in their scrumptious English breakfast, which you enjoy in the company of cute and friendly Persian cats. You can also get your pet along for a nice morning out.

The English Breakfast is served here all-day and includes eggs made your way, bacon/ham, chicken/pork sausages and baked beans. And, it's priced at INR 345. However, a meal for two will set you back INR 800.