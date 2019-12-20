This Cute Little Cafe Is All About Yum Italian Food!

I visited this Italian cafe on Sunday. This is the best place I have ever been to Italian. It's pocket-friendly. The place is cute and beautiful. The interior is just amazing. I tried almost everything from the menu. From salads to nachos to garlic bread to pizza to pasta to risottos to desserts all the things are just WOW. The best thing that they have all the things inhouse. I had: Mediterranean Salad Stile Capo DIY Salad Stile Capo Nachos Stile Capo Taco Stile Capo Garlic Bread Fiesta Mexicana Veggie Frontier Stile Capo Pizza Arrabbiata Sauce Pasta Stile Capo Aglio Olio Stile Capo Creamy Paprika Alfredo Risotto Stile Capo Risotto Turkish Tea Coffee Hot chocolate Choco Lava Sundae Brownie With Ice Cream The salads are the best part of this cafe. They are so fresh and juicy. You will fall in love with salads if you're salad lovers. I had the best hot chocolate ever at this place. In every sip, I can feel the chocolate melted in the milk. While writing about hot chocolate I'm drooling over that hot chocolate. As I'm a nacho lover so they have inhouse nachos with salsa sauce which is just ahh wow. The cheese over nachos is the best thing one can ever have in their mouth with that yummiest salsa sauce. The garlic bread is scrumptious. They have a new concept of garlic bread with hummus which turns out to be a good idea. Their hummus is really good. Pizzas are too yummy. They are not around the pizza. They serve one big slice which is enough for a person. Pizzas are amazing. Pasta and risottos are to the point. You can say they have the best pasta in the city. My favourite was Aglio olio. I just can't rid of that plate I kept on eating that good thing. Come to desserts they are like heaven. The chocolate cake is the best chocolate I have ever had. Chocolava with the ice cream is the best combination and they serve amazing desserts. PS: I'm in love with this cafe. Do visit this place whenever you're around Baner without having a hole in your pocket. The owners are so friendly and cool.