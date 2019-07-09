10 Best Restaurants In Pune To Enjoy A Soul Comforting Lunch

One of the most celebrated restaurants in Pune, Malaka Spice offers some of the best lunch deals in town too! Their all-you-can-eat buffets on weekdays have a large fan following (including us!) and they even provide some of the most tempting deals on sangrias and cocktails during the day! If the menu leaves you overwhelmed, order a serving of Burmese curry noodles or opt for their daily meal package if applicable. A meal for two will cost you INR 1,800 here.