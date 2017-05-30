These Biodegradable Postcards Will Grow Into Plants In Your Backyard

Currently they are offering a pack of 6 handmade paper seed post cards on their website. The seeds they offer are wildfire, basil, tomato, green chili among other herbal seeds. The ‘plantable paper’can be stored for up to 1 year.

Buy a postcard and then plant that postcard. Getting environmentally conscious could not get easier than this. They also do customisations with seeds, but the minimum order has to be of 500 sheets. Apart from this, we found the website to be really informative. It even has a section on how to plant the paper. Apart from postcards, they also do plantable coasters, wristbands, bookmarks so drop them an email and they’ll get back to you within 2-3 days for the order.