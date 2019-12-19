Pamper Your Furry Friends With Yummy Treats From This Pet Chef

Momos, patties, samosa, cake, snacks - no, it's not for you. It's for your lovely furry friends. Yes, you heard it right. Your pets can now hog on all the delicacies specially made from Bow Wow Chow, an exclusive pet food service. Conceptualised by pet chef Shweta Rao, Bow Wow Chow is all set to pamper your pets with home-cooked and healthy food. Got your pet's birthday? You can now host a doggo party without worrying about the cake and the catering. Place your order with this portal and you can be sure that the pet guests will lick their bowls clean. You have the option to choose between veg meal, chicken meal and mutton meal. We bet your pets will love her raspeberry muffins and spinach-cheese pawcakes. Both these dishes are pure vegetarian and can be given if you don't prefer feeling non-veg to your doggos. On the contrary, if your doggos love meat, we recommend you get a box full of heart-shaped mutton patties with creamy peanut-butter frosting. Shweta who herself prepares the food with love shares that she uses pet-friendly ingredients to prepare the meal. Currently, it's an online kitchen and you can check out their social media handles and their website to check out the menu and the packages. The good news? They offer discounts and irresistible offers on every monthly and yearly subscription. Picture Credits: Official FB Page of the brand