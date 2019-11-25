Up For A Coffee Date? Drop By This Outlet In Viman Nagar!

While roaming in Viman Nagar we wanted to seat and have a cup of coffee. We found this place in Viman Nagar called Cafe Buddies Expresso where we find beautiful outdoor ambience and inside silent ambience. Anybody want to work and they want silence while working they can seat inside. We order normal hazelnut coffee and one cold coffee. Area and ambience Are very neat and clean. Staff behaviour also cool. I love this place and coffee Lover's like me will definitely like this place. So do visit whenever you are in Viman Nagar area.