Be Corny This Monsoon & Savour These Dishes While It Pours

If you worship food, head to Paashh in Kalyani Nagar and try out their holistic monsoon menu. While it pours outside, there is nothing better you can do than to sip on their Mewari Makkai Ki Raab which is essentially a hot corn soup with a hint of fennel and is served with a parmesan bread stick. Shell out INR 225 and get a pot of soup that will leave you feeling warm and cozy on a rainy day.