Buy Personalised Gifts For Your Loved Ones From These Gift Shops!
Little Goa
Looking for some quirky options for your smoker friends? Little Goa is a smoker's paradise with burst of colours. The store stocks up on unique bongs, hookahs, pipes, chillams, vapes and much more. They have wide collection glass and ceramic options in all their products. The best park? You can get a give personalised here by engraving your loved one's name or a quote or any message you would like to give them. Their budget for hookah's start from INR 450. We think an engraved, antique looking hookah can be a great house warming present.
Astitva
PPC Stationery
3F Designs
Is your sibling a fan of superheroes? Head over to 3F Designs on Apte Road where you can find a vast collection of superhero merchandise. From mugs to phone covers and posters, 3F Designs focuses on turning your vision into reality. All you gotta do is tell them the superhero your friend loves and they will find a way to incorporate it with your chosen product. How much more personal can it get!?
- Upwards: ₹ 100
OurShop.in
OurShop is an online portal for all things personalised. You can choose from an array of collection of mugs, cushion covers and most interesting wooden carvings! If you have a friend that's getting married or is moving into a new house, gift them a beautifully, hand engraved wooden nameplate that would make your friends feel at home.They deliver your products directly to the given address or venue. All you got to do is place your order 24 hours before the delivery time!
