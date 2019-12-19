Eat Mango All Year Thanks To Desai Bandhu's Mango Products

Established in the year 1932, Desai Bandhu Ambewale in Kothrud is all about mangoes. And, has been serving their mango-based dishes to three generations. Their store is very well known among Punekars for naturally ripened mangoes and products made without using artificial flavours. They're known to bring the purest alphonso mangoes to Pune's plate. You will find mango barfi, lassi, ice-cream and their signature aamrakhand (mango shrikhand). Even if the store is known for a number of things, what everyone loves is their special amrakhand. Unlike others, Desai Bandhu includes real mango pieces in their aamrakhand. The consistency of the amrakhand is very thick and the texture of it makes it look like it was whisked by hand. The best part is when you dig into their aamrakhand, you can bite into real chunks of mango pieces. Apart from their signature, they have other mango products as well. You must try out their aamba poli, mango pulp, mango pedha and more. Apart from mango, they also have pineapple pulp available at INR 140 a litre. The famous amrakhand is for INR 150 for half a kg. Desai Bandhu Aambewale are also very famous among Punekars for the mango-themed decorations at Dagaduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple during the mango season.