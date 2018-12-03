Planning A Trek? Head To These Lesser-Known Forts Near Pune

This route is dotted with so many viewpoints over Morbe reservoir that you want to go on this trek for just that. The fortress Irshalgad lies between Matheran and Panvel and is quite easily accessible. Don’t go on the size of the fort, it’s not large but there are several water cisterns cut from the rock. You might also spot a bit of wildlife on the trek up: mongoose, non-poisonous snakes among others are a common sight.

